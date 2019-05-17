Apologizing to Tiwa Savage was the right thing to do — Pryse

Former Chocolate City rapper, Princess Esindu, a.k.a Pryse, finally apologized to Tiwa Savage during the week, for taking sides with Kenyan-born singer, Victoria Kimani, who hurled insults at the Mavin songstress in her version of Kizz Daniel’s ‘Fvck You’ music challenge.

However, in a chat with Showtime, while explaining how her former label boss, M.I Abaga, made her realize that Tiwa was hurt by her action, she noted that apologizing to Tiwa was the right thing to do.

“I had a conversation with M.I and he brought up the issue and let me know that Tiwa was genuinely upset by my words. He pointed out that I had only served the narrative that women only want to tear other women down. That was never my intention. I only wanted to point out that, based on something I heard years ago, I thought she had done something wrong to females. I should have stayed out of it because God knows I don’t support Victoria’s actions. Also, I have no evidence besides hearsay. Tiwa is someone that has come under a lot of backlash and attack and stayed standing and I respect that. Sometimes we forget the people at the top are human too. Apologizing was the right thing to do”, she said.

She added; “I’m truly sorry for the unfounded statement. I know Tiwa doesn’t know me enough to verify, but I care deeply about women and their struggles; maybe too much sometimes. I acted on those feelings when I made that statement. I was wrong and I want Tiwa to know I know that. I hope that whatever pain it caused can heal with time. My most sincere apologies.”

Speaking on why she tendered an open apology, she said; “I tried to reach out to Tiwa but I realized she had blocked me on all platforms. This made me understand that my random tweeted thoughtless thought actually upset her. I don’t have her number so I decided the best I can do is make a public apology, after all my accusation was public.