Apologise to Oshiomhole or you will be dealt with – S-south APC Chairmen tells Shuaibu

ABUJA-CHAIRMEN of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Six states of the South South, have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Deputy National Chairman North, of the party, Senator Lawal Shuaibu to apologise to the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or he will incur the wrath of the people of the zone.

They described as irresponsible and mischievous, the letter written to the national chair, asking him to resign, adding that the tune of the letter showed Senator Shuaibu is being used by enemies of the APC.

They declared this in a communique signed by Hon. Ini T. Okopido (Akwa – Ibom State), Hon. Amos Lalabunafa ( Bayelsa State), Mr. John Ochalla (Cross Rivers State), Prophet Jones Ode Erue – State Chairman , Delta State,Barr. Aslem U. Ojezua (Edo State) and Ojukaye Flag Amachree – State Chairman , Rivers State.

According to the communique: “Following the debates generated by the Deputy National Chairman, North Senator Lawal Shuaibu’s call on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to resign, the South – South State Chairmen of the party has risen in defence of the party’s National Chairman faulting the public outburst of a senior party official who ought to be well acquainted with the provisions of the party’s constitution regarding how to channel perceived grievances if any exist.

“The State Chairmen rising from an emergency meeting in Abuja called to review the content of the said letter and to critically evaluate the situation, came to the view that the Deputy National Chairman North merely expressed his personal opinion on perceived issues which is not a reflection of the views of the generality of party stakeholders who are yet to find anything ontoward in the stewardship of the party’s National Chairman His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“The State Chairmen further disagreed with Senator Lawal Shuaibu’s claims that the actions of the National Chairman was responsible for multiplicity of court cases bedeviling various State chapters of the party rather, they asserted it was the landmines created by his predecessor who was bent on destroying the party before departing that fueled the unfortunate situation and wondered why Senator Lawal Shuaibu is just realizing the issues he raised barely few days after the NWC set up a committee to look into petitions against highly placed party stakeholders who were glaringly involved in anti-party activities which was responsible for the loss of the number of states mentioned in his letter vis a – viz the depletion also in the numbers of elected Senators in the just concluded 2019 elections.

“The State Chairmen also debunked the allegations of high-handedness against the National Chairman with particular reference to the altering of National Working Committee decisions as a veil plot to crucify the National Chairman over his uncompromising stance on truth against elements bent on destroying the party from within.

“They however, urged for restraint on the part of Senator Lawal Shuaibu asking him to employ more civilized ways of expressing whatever private grievance he has against the National Chairman instead of playing to the gallery by granting interviews to launch unprovoked attacks on the National Chairman and by extension, the very party he claims to love.

“The State Chairmen wondered whose interest the media outburst seeks to serve and it’s original intendment stating unequivocally that, the National Chairman cannot be removed on the pages of newspapers because the constitution of the party which Senator Lawal Shuaibu subscribed to, as a member of the NWC, clearly guarantees the tenure of office of the party’s National Chairman and the processes of removing him from office.

“The Deputy National Chairman North is hereby given seven days to apologise to the National Chairman in order not to receive the wrath of party members in the South South.

“The State Chairmen also frowned at the intermittent and most unjustifiable attacks on the National Chairman who have maintained unblemished records since joining active politics and has untiredlessly ensured internal democratic norms are entrenched in the party since his assumption of office.

“The State Chairmen observed that what the Deputy National Chairman , North have done is tantamount to creating disaffection amongst party faithfuls. This they said , is very offensive to the constitution of our great party.

“The Chairmen thereafter passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman and vowed to resist any attempt to blackmail him out of office for standing against injustice that has hitherto been the hallmark of his predecessor which was the only legacy he left behind” it stated.