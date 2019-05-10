APGA NWC clears Oye of alleged fraud

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The National Working Committee, NWC, of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has berated those accusing the party’s National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye of alleged embezzlement, denying that such thing ever existed in the party.

A member of NWC, Chief Godwin Udu, who spoke Vanguard in Abuja, condemned party members behind current slogan of “Oye refund and resign”, who he described as enemies of the party.

The Deputy National Secretary of the party however challenged any APGA members who gave money to Dr. Oye to come up with such proof.

He said most of people shouting this slogan are not genuine members of APGA, but political prostitute who are neither here nor there.

Udu, who lost in the 2019 election to represent Afikpo North West in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, noted that, no aspirant that purchase nomination forms under the party would have moral or legal right to request for refund of such money.

He said, “Which money Oye should refund? Which money did they give to him? They bought nominations and expression of interest forms from All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. And they paid their money to APGA’s Bank account.

“And it was indicated in the forms that no refund of money after payment. Which money did they give to Oye? It was party executives that went to conduct the primaries in the states. Okay, if they had given money to any of the party’s executive, they are free to go and collect their money.

“They whole money accrued from the sales of forms is APGA money. Oye cannot sign a cheque to withdraw money from APGA accounts. It is not possible. It is the party’s money.”

Udu, who traces the crisis to the aftermath of conduct of party primaries regretted that all entreaties to aggrieved aspirants who lost out in the primaries were rebuffed the politician, adding, “We have tried. Dr. Oye has called them. I have called some people; I have talked to them on why we should forge ahead.

“Let’s come together and prepare our house for 2023 elections. They said no. that means they don’t have the interest of the party at heart. They just think about themselves. I think about my party before any other thing.

“And most of this people that are shouting this slogan, some of them are in APC, one leg in APGA and one leg in PDP. They are political prostitute jumping from one party to the other. Many of these so called APGA members are not stable. Many of them are greedy.

“Many of them don’t really know what they want. Do you want the party to grow? Or what you have is your personal interest? As a politician, you work and eat. Many of them don’t want to work but they want to eat.

“Many of them, when their tenure in NWC expire, they want to come back for third term. It doesn’t work like that. When your tenure expires you go. You see this Dr. Oye is a perfect man. If he leads the party in the next four years, APGA will be a great party. “