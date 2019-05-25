APC’s National working committee congratulates Atiku

The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on his election as the new Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Bagudu’s unanimous election was well deserved.

He noted Bagudu’s achievements in the agricultural sector, particularly rice production in Kebbi, saying it was in line with the diversification agenda of the President Muhammau Buhari-led APC administration.

“In line with the PGF’s objectives of promoting good governance, ensuring developmental synergy across APC states and promoting the social democratic programmes of the APC.

“We are confident that under Bagudu’s leadership, the PGF will continue to contribute to the growth of our great party, promote our progressive ideals and support the President Buhari administration,’’ he said.

This, the APC spokesman said would enable the Buhari administration to continue to deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people.

Journalists gathered that Bagudu is taking over the PGF chairmanship from Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo whose tenure as governor of the state expires on May 29, after his second term in office.