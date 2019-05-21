APCON: Onuorah, Anyacho & Agbo now Directors

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, has redeployment some key officials of the Council, while 41 of its personnel nationwide were recently elevated alongside the APCON boss to their next grade level, following the recent promotions and subsequent approval by the Honourable Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed.

The Acting Registrar/CEO, Mrs Ijedi Iyoha in a statement said that Management had deemed it expedient to effect the changes so that offices and responsibilities can be properly realigned for optimal service delivery as well as help to position the Council for the challenges ahead.

Under the new arrangement, the erstwhile Assistant Director, Registration, Career Matters and Corporate License Directorate, Ms Martha Onyebuchi, now a Deputy Director, has been deployed to the South Eastern Region to pilot the affairs there, while Mr. Joe-Eugene Onuorah, former Assistant Director, Operations takes over from her as Deputy Director, Registration, Career Matters and Corporate License Directorate. In the same vein, Mr. Ralph Anyacho, rpa, former Assistant Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Research and Strategy becomes Deputy Director and head of the Northern Region, while Mrs. Susan Agbo, now heads Corporate Planning, Research and Strategy Directorate.

The promotions released recently by the Council were, however, targeted more towards middle and lower management cadre as follows: One officer promoted to grade level 12, one to grade level 10, twenty to grade level 9 and four to grade level 7,while eleven were made in the junior officer positions.

The exercise was based on a number of performance indicators including assessment by heads of directorates, written and oral interviews that eventually followed.

In her words, the APCON boss said that the criteria for promotions in APCON are based on performance management. “We look at your appraisal for the years you have spent, and the period within which you are due for promotion/recommendation from your head of department, and then if the vacancy exists for you to go to the next level, as well as budgetary provision for that position you are going to be upgraded to”.

In addition, she said that the promotion was also in recognition of the hard work and contributions of the staff. “In a bid by the Council to improve employee welfare, career development and progress, the Council continuously develops its staff and invests in the Council’s transformational programme”.

According to Iyoha, the Council is committed to rewarding staff performance and building a motivated workforce. “Our priority as an institution is to empower and build capacity of our staff as they are our best assets and our surest path to achieving our strategic goals and achieving our mandate”. She promised to do her utmost best to continue to improve the welfare of the Council’s personnel in general to the satisfaction of all.

She congratulated the promoted personnel and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them through improved productivity and to have it at the back of their minds that indolence and indiscipline will not be condoned.