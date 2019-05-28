APC probes Anti-Party Activities in States

ABUJA – Peeved by its recent strings of postelection losses, the National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress APC has set up a 5-member committee to review the numerous petitions on anti-party activities of some members from the states.

Vanguard gathered that party leaders are of the opinion that many of its victories that were recently upturned were not principally because the party had issues with the way it conducted its primaries, but that some elements in the party failed to kowtow to party rules, regarding settling issues out of court.

In a statement last night after its meeting, the NWC said it “has received several petitions alleging various forms of anti-party activities by some members, including working against the party or our candidates in the just concluded elections”.

Spokesman of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the Party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo will Chair the Committee.

Other members are National Vice Chairman (South-west), Mr. Bankole Oluwajana; National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala; National Treasurer, Adamu Fanda and National Disabled Leader, Misbau Lawal Didi.

The Committee has one week to submit its report.