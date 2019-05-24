APC NWC names Giadom Acting National Secretary

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has appointed Hon. Victor Giadom as the Party’s acting National Secretary, pending when Yobe State nominates a replacement for the former National Secerary, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Governor-elect of Yobe State.

This was contained in a statement issued Friday in Abuja at the end of a meeting of the NWC and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

“Before the appointment, Hon. Giadom was the Party’s Deputy National Secretary”, the party said.

Giadom who is the substantive Deputy National Secretary of the party, was the running mate to Tonye Cole, the APC factional Governorship candidate in the last elections in Rivers state.