APC loses Nwangele/Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre Reps seat to PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

A Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, presided over by Justice P. A. Ringim, yesterday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a certificate of return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Nwangele/Isu/Njaba/ Nkwerre federal constituency, Kingsley Echendu.

With this development, the House of Representatives member-elect on the platform of APC, Ugonna Uzuigbo, has lost his seat to PDP’s Echendu.

This is coming after the House of Representatives member-elect of APC for Okigwe South, Chike Okafor lost his seat to Emeka Nwajuba of the Accord Party, AP.

Consequently, APC has lost all federal constituency seats to PDP in Imo State.

However, Uzuigbo has been facing court battle with a member of his party, Harrison Nwadike, who took him, APC and INEC to court, challenging the process of his emergence as the candidate of the party.

Ringim, while delivering his judgment, aligned himself with the plaintiff’s argument that Uzuigbo, whose emergence was based on “automatic ticket”, was not recognised by the constitution, adding that for that reason, the PDP candidate who came second in the election, should be given the certificate of return.

Meanwhile, Imo State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Demian Opara, told Vanguard that the court ruling is a victory for the party, IMO people and the affected constituency.

He urged INEC not to waste time in obeying court orders so as to build the people’s confidence in the judiciary.

He said: “With the court order the INEC, should not be looking for whom to give the certificate of return. They should give it to the PDP, that is what the court said.

“God has continued to expose all their evil plans. It is a victory for the PDP, and the federal constituency. We have the hope that the truth will one day come out and the judiciary will retrieve the mandate from the cabal.”

But the Nwadike’s group of the APC, who took the matter to court which favoured the PDP, that was not part of the suit, has challenged that the APC, candidate in the person of Harrison Nwadike should have been the one the court ought to have ordered to be given the certificate of return and not the candidate of PDP.