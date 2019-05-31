APC Crisis: S’South Chairmen blame Oyegun for laying ‘landmines’ for Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Embattled National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Friday got a reprieve as state chairmen of the party from his South South zone passed a vote of confidence on him.

While they absolved Oshiomhole of any wrongdoing, the chairmen however blamed the erstwhile National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun for being the architect of the current misfortunes of the party, accusing him of laying landmines for his successor.

Their position followed the debates generated by the call by the Deputy National Chairman of the party, North, Sen. Lawali Shuaibu’s call on the national chairman to resign.

The South – South State Chairmen of the party have now risen in defence of Comrade Oshiomhole, faulting the public outburst of a senior party official who ought to be well acquainted with the provisions of the party’s constitution regarding how to channel perceived grievances if they exist.

The issued after their meeting on Friday in Abuja was jointly signed by the six South – South APC State Chairmen including Hon. Ini T. Okopido (Akwa – Ibom), Hon. Amos Lalabunafa (Bayelsa State), Mr. John Ochalla (Cross River) and Prophet Jones Ode Erue (Delta State).

Others are Barr. Aslem U. Ojezua (Edo State) and Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree (Rivers State).

“The State Chairmen rising from an emergency meeting in Abuja called to review the content of the said letter and to critically evaluate the situation, came to the view that the Deputy National Chairman North merely expressed his personal opinion on perceived issues which is not a reflection of the views of the generality of party stakeholders who are yet to find anything untoward in the stewardship of the party’s National Chairman, His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”, they stated.

The State Chairmen further disagreed with Sen. Shuaibu’s claims that the actions of the National Chairman was responsible for multiplicity of court cases bedeviling various State chapters of the party rather.

They asserted that, “it was the landmines created by his predecessor who was bent on destroying the party before departing that fueled the unfortunate situation and wondered why Sen. Shuaibu is just realizing the issues he raised barely few days after the NWC set up a committee to look into petitions against highly placed party stakeholders who were glaringly involved in anti-party activities which was responsible for the loss of the number of states mentioned in his letter vis a – viz the depletion also in the numbers of elected Senators in the just concluded 2019 elections”.

The State Chairmen also “debunked the allegations of high-handedness against the National Chairman with particular reference to the altering of National Working Committee decisions as a veil plot to crucify the National Chairman over his uncompromising stance on truth against elements bent on destroying the party from within.

“They however, urged for restraint on the part of Senator Lawal Shuaibu asking him to employ more civilized ways of expressing whatever private grievance he has against the National Chairman instead of playing to the gallery by granting interviews to launch unprovoked attacks on the National Chairman and by extension, the very party he claims to love.

“The State Chairmen wondered whose interest the media outburst seeks to serve and it’s original intendment stating unequivocally that, the National Chairman cannot be removed on the pages of newspapers because the constitution of the party which Senator Lawal Shuaibu subscribed to, as a member of the NWC, clearly guarantees the tenure of office of the party’s National Chairman and the processes of removing him from office.

“The Deputy National Chairman North is hereby given seven days to apologise to the National Chairman in order not to receive the wrath of party members in the South South.

“The State Chairmen also frowned at the intermittent and most unjustifiable attacks on the National Chairman who have maintained unblemished records since joining active politics and has untiredlessly ensured internal democratic norms are entrenched in the party since his assumption of office.

“The State Chairmen observed that what the Deputy National Chairman , North have done is tantamount to creating disaffection amongst party faithfuls. This they said , is very offensive to the constitution of our great party.

“The Chairmen thereafter passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman and vowed to resist any attempt to blackmail him out of office for standing against injustice that has hitherto been the hallmark of his predecessor which was the only legacy he left behind”, the statement read.