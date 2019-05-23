APC congratulates Fayemi on election as Chairman Govs’ Forum

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress APC has congratulated the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi on his election as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum NGF.

In a congratulatory message signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC noted that the “NGF’s unanimous election of Fayemi to lead the Forum till 2021 is indeed a right choice judging by Fayemi’s proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister, governor, among other endeavours”.

APC added that since its establishment, the non-partisan Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

“We are confident that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership will continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the Change Agenda for Nigerians, particularly as the country gears up for the next four year of the administration’s renewed mandate.

“The APC wishes Fayemi a very successful and impactful tenure and look forward to cordial relationship between the NGF and the President Buhari-led APC administration. This undoubtedly will ensure the successful implementation of the Next Level plans for our collective progress as a country”, the party added.