APC chieftain faults call for Oshiomholes’s resignation

Yola – Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, State Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Adamawa says the call for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman Adams Oshimhole is not in the the best interest of the party.

Lawal stated this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

He said the entire members of the National Working Committee (NWC) should accept blame for the misfortunes of the party.

He said major decisions of party were taken by the entire members of the NWC for the interest of the party.

Lawal wondered why the National Vice Chairman of the party would seek the resignation of Oshiomhole alone.

According to him, if Oshiomhole will resign, all members of the NWC should also go.

“There is no justification in calling on Oshiomhole to quit office, because major decisions that brought problems to the party were not taken by him alone.

“If the call is based on poor management of party’s affairs, all members of the NWC should go because all of them took decisions collectively.

“Calling for Oshiomhole’s head is not the solution but dissolution of the entire national officers.

“I therefore, advice the national chairman not to resign,” he said.

Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, National Vice Chairman of the APC for the North West had written a letter to Oshiomhole urging him to resign his position as the National Chairman of the ruling party.(NAN)