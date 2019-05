.She is one of our best staff in Apapa-GM

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA female officer has been crushed to death while enforcing the Presidential Order that articulated trucks vacates Apapa Ports.

The female officer identified as 33-year-old, Folashade Arogundade, was said to have been crushed to death by an articulated truck on Saturday.

Details soon