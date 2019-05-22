Apapa gridlock: Ambode approves N6bn for truck terminal construction

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsur Olowoopejo

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved the sum of N6 billion for the expansion project of the Orile Truck Terminal into 1000 capacity.

The project, conceived by the outgoing administration was considered as a permanent solution to end the persistent traffic gridlock that had crippled commercial and human activities within Apapa ports and environs.

In a release by the state Office of Procurement obtained by Vanguard, the fund would only cater for the Phase One of the Orile terminal project.

The approval was contained in a document which also stated other contracts approved by the Ambode administration.

In the release by Office of Procurement titled: Letters of awards registered March 2019, under project description, showed that N10 million was approved for “the production of architectural drawing for the proposed retirement house for Ambode at No. 18 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.”

On the truck terminal, the document stated: “This fund is for the construction of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Tankers Terminal, Orile Iganmu in Apapa LGA (Phase I).”

The document, which contained names of the contractors and date, had been issued letters to confirm their approval since the last day of 2018.

However, over four months after approval, construction work was yet to commence on the truck terminal.

Vanguard gathered that the funds to execute the project were included in the 2019 Appropriation Bill which was still on the floor of the House after its passage.

Confirming the approved fund for the project, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, disclosed to Vanguard that the project would only commence when the house handover the budget to the executive.

He noted that the Ambode led administration was seriously committed to the actualization of the projects but it could not continue with the project due to non submission of the 2019 budget that would fast-track the completion which was still on the floor of the State House of Assembly as at press time.