Anxiety as Obaseki mulls cabinet dissolution over 2020 election

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—AHEAD of the 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki may soon dissolve the state executive council apparently to pave way for ‘friendly’ commissioners and also compensate some of his close allies who lost in the last elections.

This has created anxiety among some Commissioners and Special Advisers some of who now regularly visit government house to get hints on those to be dropped and those that would be possibly retained

Vanguard reliably gathered that the expected dissolution is to do away with cabinet members who are believed not to be on the same page with the governor in his ambition for a second term as governor of the state.

There are indications that only those who would give their 100 per cent to his second term bid would be returned while those believed to have any divided loyalty would be axed.

A senior government official when asked yesterday confirmed the imminent dissolution but simply said “yes but not now” and when asked when exactly it would be he simply said “you don’t expect me to tell you”.

There have been reported cold war between Obaseki and his predecessor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who was also instrumental to the appointment of a chunk of the commissioners.

Although the governor last week described the reported rift between himself and Oshiomhole as “fake news” but many believed that there is a cold war between the two and Oshiomhole till now is yet to say anything about it.