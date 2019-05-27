Anambra sets up panel on Onitsha building collapse

By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State government said, yesterday, it had set up a panel to probe the collapse of a three- storey building under construction at 9, Ezenwa Street, Onitsha, last week.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Don Adinuba, said the panel is expected to find out the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse, including the calibre of persons and quality of materials used, as well as the granting of approval for the construction by the regulatory body.

Members of the panel have, however, not been named. But according to the commissioner, determining the cause(s) of the collapse would go a long way to prevent similar occurrences.

in the state in future, adding that it was part of the overall strategy to make Anambra remain the safest and most peaceful state in Nigeria.

Adinuba said: “Governor Willie Obiano has stated that members will be drawn from, among other bodies, the Nigerian Institute of Building, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Anambra Raw Materials Testing Laboratory and the State Emergency Management Agency, as well as the Nigeria Police Force.

“The government of Anambra State regrets that the collapse of the building at 9, Ezenwa Street, Onitsha, led to the death of two persons, including the site engineer. We condole the families and friends of the victims.

“The state government will underwrite the medical bills of victims who are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The government also appreciates the efforts of individuals and organizations that worked tirelessly to save the lives of victims of the building failure and ensure that the incident did not result in chaos.

“We thank individual volunteers, the Nigeria Police Force, the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Radio Safety Corps, the Anambra State Road Traffic Agency, the State Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross and the Anambra State Road Maintenance Agency for their heroic roles during the incident. These individuals and organizations demonstrate continually that we are a caring society.”