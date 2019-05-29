Anambra community crowns new king on consensus arrangement

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – For the first time in the history of kingship in the core Igbo state of Anambra, the people of Ochuche Umuodu community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state appeared to have broken record with the coronation of His Royal Highness, HRH, Igwe (Barrister) Osita Ike Ijeomah as the Akuabata Ifeadi I and Onyechinyereze ! of Ochuche Umuodu, on consensus arrangement without a dissenting voice.

Ab-initio, Igwe Ijeomah himself did not even had the ambition or dream of becoming the paramount ruler of Ochuche Umuodu, even when the throne was declared vacant few years ago, following the last ofala festival of their late monarch, Igwe Paul Agaba hence he, as a stakeholder in the community had on some occasions called for interested candidates to declare their ambition in ascending the throne, but none declared.

Rather, the more he searched for suitable candidates with every amount of innocence, the more the populace were picking overriding interest on him to the extent that at their last general meeting, the general assembly begged him to stop looking for a king and then take up the garb by himself.

After some resistance and constant pressure on him, according to other stakeholders in the area, Ijeomah reluctantly accepted to become the Igwe on one condition that there would be no dissenting voice or voices or else he would throw in the towel for sake of peace.

After waiting for about three years of no dissenting voice, from the last ofala of his. predecessor, Agaba, the community coronated him in a big way in his palace. The coronation proper was performed by the king makers in the community.

After the crowning, his business associates from far and near, including those from Lagos Computer Village where the monarch is the secretary, Chief Virgynus Ozoemena and Sir Ben Onuorah (on the Lord’s side), described Igwe Ijeomah as a friend, brother and philanthropist who derives pleasure in helping the people of less privileged status.

Also, Chief Emmanuel Osadebe, an indigene of Ochuche Umuodi said Ijeomah is a man of integrity and impeccable character who has a leadership quality at his palm. One of the elders from the nearby Akili Ozizor community, Ichie Aniche, a retired Chief Superintendent of Customs, urged Governor Willie Obiano to in his wisdom, issue the new monarch with a certificate of recognition and staff of office to enable him settle down for onerous tasks ahead

Other stakeholders who spoke at the event were members of Ogbaru Keke Riders Association led by their chairman, Ugochukwu Ugwunwa; Ichie Oduah Izuchukwu Akajiofor Anibunwa N’Ocuche and Hon Francis Ojini (Ikenga Ogbau) who exprfessed solidarity with the new monarch and urged him to rise up tp the challenges ahead.

Responding shortly before he was escorted round the villages in the area and back to his throne, Igwe Ijeomah commended the community for finding him worthy to be enthroned and solicited thri mutual cooperation to move the community forward, adding that his major priority now would focus on peaceful co-existence and rapid infrastructural development with more scholarship awards and youth empowerments.