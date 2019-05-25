Amosun has done well for Ogun,says Buhari

By DAUD OLATUNJI.

ABEOKUTA – President Muhammadu Buhari has eulogized the outgoing Governor of Ogun state,Senator Ibikunle Amosun for his performance as Governor of the state .

Buhari said the level of infrastructure development in the state which include ; the flyovers among others has shown that the Governor had done well for himself and for the state.

The president said this after the commissioning of some projects in Abeokuta, included ; Ogun State Television (OGTV) ultramodern studio ; the 250-bed multi-specialty tertiary Hospital at Oke-Mosan ; Adire Mall ; Judicial Complex and the 10,000-seater capacity Amphitheatre of the Abeokuta City Centre .

Addressing the gathering at the judiciary complex, Buhari said Amosun’s actions showed that , the Governor has prepared for his exit from government .

The Buhari who arrived Abeokuta in a presidential chopper NAF 540 touched down at Archade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke – Mosan at exactly 10:18am and was received by Amosun, Governors Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos); Kayode Fayemi ( Ekiti ) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Buhari described the projects otherwise called legacy projects as “first class.”

Amosun would be leaving the government on May 29 to pave way for the new government after his two terms of eight years as a Governor would lapse .

Buhari said “I think he has prepared for this Governorship seat, he prepared himself for it , he has put infrastructure that will last.

“I congratulate you for having the foresight and saving enough resources to make sure that your footprint remains permanent, very clever person. Thank you very much .

“The infrastructure you took me through, the flyovers, the hospital and this complex [Judicial Complex], they are first class. I think you have done well for yourself and Ogun State,” Buhari remarked.

Buhari, who congratulated Amosun on his election into the Senate ,described the Senate as an impartial arm of the government .

He expressed optimism that he would get a full support from Amosun in the Senate.

He said “The Senate, being the highest decision making body of the country is so patriotic and pragmatic. In the sense, for example, Bayelsa has eight local governments, Kano has 44 local governments and you try to check the population and yet in the Senate they are equal, I think this is impartial, very, very much impartial so in the Senate.

”I think he (Amosun) can continue to serve not only Ogun state, but the whole country.

“I am very pleased that I have been in his good books at least publicly, so, in the Senate where he is going to seat , I believe where he is going to seat for four years and I am going to remain, God willing for four years as the President, I will automatically assume that he will support me.

“Thank yiou I think that the way he has named those projects and the publicity he gave them every person will see the legacy projects being commissioned today”.

Present at the inauguration of some of the projects were Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole; the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; former legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress, Muiz Banire and some traditional rulers in the state .

Amosun in his remark said the new 15-courtroom Judicial Complex will serve as the base or headquarters for the state High Court, replacing the existing High Court Complex in Isabo which is over forty years old.

The Governor said the complex was designed to cater for both official functions and other contemporary needs of everyone working in the complex.

He said “There are adequate spaces for a clinic, restaurants, creche, drivers’ pool, warehouses and workshops.

“ For us and for the good people of Ogun State, a great journey of eight years will come to an end at midnight of Tuesday 28th May, 2019.

“ Even as we prepare to bow out of office, our desire to continue to contribute our quota to the socio-economic development of our dear State remains undiluted.