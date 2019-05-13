Ambode to commission new LASU Senate building, other landmark projects

…Unveils Seven Top-Notch Ferries To Boost Water Transportation

In fulfillment of the promise to sustain governance till his last day in office, Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode is set to commission multiple projects embarked upon and completed by his administration within the last four years, including the new Senate Building of Lagos State University (LASU).

The State’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ade Akinsanya, in a statement on Monday said the commissioning galore will commence on Tuesday 14th May till the 26th May, 2019.

According to him, the first set of projects to be commissioned are the Ilaje Road and Bariga Waterfront Jetty, as well as car park designed to enhance intermodal transportation and improve connectivity from the Mainland to the Island and the Ikorodu axis of the State, while seven new world class ferries would also be unveiled.

“It is pertinent to note that the Lagos State Government has procured seven ferries, five of which will be commissioned and they are named after monumental events ,notable towns and Lagos deities as a reminder of our historical values. The names are –Itesiwaju Eko, Ipakodo, Alausa, Adamu-Orisa, Ejinrin, Eko-Akete and Zangbeto. These are ferries that the citizens will find comfortable, safe as well as affordable.

“Another project scheduled for commissioning is the new Senate Building of the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo, which is yet another confirmation of the commitment of Governor Ambode’s administration towards ensuring meaningful growth in the educational sector.

“This project will change the landscape of the University and will remain another legacy project of this administration,” Akinsanya said.

He added that as a follow-up to the Lagos Theatre in Oregun commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari recently, two additional theatres would be unveiled at Igando and Epe, while that of Badagry would be commissioned at a later date, just as he revealed that a number of road projects would also be inaugurated.

“The construction of Agric Access Road at Egan in Alimosho Local Government is to ensure connectivity. Specifically, it will provide access to Egan Igando Housing Estate, complement government investment in the project, achieve economic transformation of the communities and ameliorate the suffering of the people of Egan-Igando.

“In the Lekki axis, another project slated for commissioning is the upgraded/dualized Bisola Durosinmi Etti Road/Hakeem Dickson Road and would serve as a bypass to connect the Lekki Ikoyi Link Bridge and also bring about reduction in travel time. This road is expected to further boost trade and commerce, open up this area to more investment opportunities and increase property values,” Akinsanya said.

Besides, the Commissioner said in view of the high premium placed by the State Government on storage and archival, a state-of-the-art facility in the Central Business District, Alausa would also be commissioned by the Governor.

It would be recalled that since 2015 till date, the State Government has undertaken a total of 342 roads rehabilitation and construction projects amounting to 365km of single carriageway and 5.3km of bridges.

Furthermore, 125 public buildings comprising of general hospitals, public centres, skills acquisition centres, high courts/magistrate courts, fire stations, police command, youth centres, multi –level facility/car park and a multipurpose centre across various local government areas in the State were also executed.

Vanguard