Amaechi, right man as next President – Oboro

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FORMER Secretary to the Government of Bayelsa State, Sent Felix Oboro says Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi stands out as the right man to be Nigeria’s next President when it is turn of the South South again to produce the number on citizen.

Oboro who said this Monday as Chairman of the occasion to celebrate Amaechi at 54 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, noted that since knowing Amaechi for over 19 years as political associate, the former governor has remained consistent, loyal and committed to the core.

“There was a lot of development during Ameachi’s time as Governor. As transport minister and two time Director General of Presidential Campaign Team for President Muhammadu Buhari, he has continued with his streak of successes.

“Amaechi is a fair minded person, convinced that Upland has tasted Rivers governorship for too long and needed, trying his best, to ensure that Riverine person becomes governor. He hasn’t succeeded in establishing this for now, but posterity will judge him well.

A selfless and detribalised leader, Amaechi had made a lot of people outside his Ikwerre roots. The MD of NDDC is one of the persons he got to where he is today. There is Dakuku Peterside of NIMASA, to emphasise the point that all he has help appointed are not necessarily Ikwerre.

“When it’s the turn of the South South to produce President, the whole of South South will rally round to support Amaechi. He is an outstanding leader by every calculation of the world.”

The celebrant, joined by his wife, Judith and Children said he owed it to God for having taken him to the political height and age he has attained thus far.

He said the bane of Rivers development and the larger Nigeria society was insecurity, reiterating that unless the mass poverty is drastically checked, the increasing majority poor would aggravate the wave of insecurity in the country.