Amaechi hit in APC power struggle

A vicious struggle for ascendancy in the All Progressives Congress, APC ahead of the 2023 General Election has broken out with Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi turning into a major victim of the power play in the South-South.

Amaechi, Saturday Vanguard gathered, is at the nexus of attacks by two rival 2023 contenders from the Southwest and the North who have impacted his political empire with serious damage. The empire was built over the last 20 years when he served as the number three man in Rivers State for eight years, and subsequently as governor for another eight years before managing the campaign that caused the first defeat of an incumbent president of the country.

It is now claimed that as part of the agenda of his rivals in the party to humble him that the party did not mind losing all elective positions in Amaechi’s Rivers State.

The APC was upon intrigues within the party banned from producing candidates in the 2019 General Election. However, the transportation minister’s political critics claim that he brought the damage to himself and his associates through his actions.

The fact that he managed the campaign that caused the defeat of President Goodluck Jonathan also from his South-South base is, however, bringing him little sympathy in the time of his agony in the region. Many have been quick to dismiss his contention that his arch political enemy, Governor Nyesom Wike bundled himself to win re-election through crude means.

Ahead of the 2015 General Election, he influenced all four governorship tickets at that time.

However, four years later with his influence greatly curtailed, Amaechi’s influence turned into a negative as those associated with him either lost the party’s ticket with the notable exception of his native Rivers State.

In Delta State his man for governor, Olorogun Oterga Emerhor was edged out, in Cross River State his candidate was Pastor Usain Usain who was also edged out. In Akwa Ibom State the mainstream candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere was his man until they reportedly fell out.

“Ekere was Amaechi’s man until he (Ekere) realized that being Amaechi’s friend was a death trap,” one source said.

Another source said Ekere and Amaechi fell out after Senator Godswill Akpabio entered the party. Amaechi and Akpabio had a history of rivalry that was only claimed to have been settled penultimate week by a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Even in Rivers State where he managed to produce the candidate of the party, Mr. Tonye Cole, the candidate was stopped from running by intrigues which critics of the transportation minister said he heaped on himself. However, his associates look beyond the actions of his former ally Senator Magnus Abe and point at conspiracies high up in the party and in national politics alleging that Zamfara State which had a more difficult primary dispute eventually had an APC candidate.

At the heart of the troubles for Amaechi Saturday Vanguard gathered was the determination of powerful interests to cut him down.

“You do not give power to the strong; you give it to the weak who you can manipulate, take the case of Obasanjo and Jonathan,” a source who spoke on the Amaechi story said.

“Amaechi has shown his hands with Nasir El-Rufai, and they believe that the two of them cannot be controlled.”

“INEC and the police could not have done what they did without some executive cover,” a party source said.

Some party figures see the collaboration between national party chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu working against Amaechi.

Amaechi’s relationship with the two men had in the past been edgy. Amaechi was part of the group who reportedly offended the Southwest leadership with the opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket which denied party leader, Tinubu, the vice-presidential slot.

His relationship with Oshimhole was not a serious issue given the minister’s big profile before 2015.

But with Oshiomhole having emerged as national chairman he immediately took the ascendancy.

One senior APC chieftain from the South-South disclosed that Amaechi used to host meetings of the South-South leaders in his Abuja residence, but when Oshiomhole became chairman, he took over the role.

“I remember the last meeting I attended Amaechi said he was having a cold and that he would come back but never came back,” a senior party chieftain said.

A party chieftain from Rivers State affirmed that the matter was beyond Amaechi as he saw the effect on the party in the state as that of collective punishment.

“So in punishing Amaechi, we all should suffer,” one party chieftain from the state asked.

