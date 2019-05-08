Amaechi commissions training facilities at MAN

By Godfrey Bivbere

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has commended the management of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Oron in Akwa Ibom State for the development of infrastructure in the institution, even as he charged them to start building the technical facilities for training of the cadets.

Amaechi, who gave the charge at the commissioning of several facilities at the Academy, said it is important to put in place such facilities as the fully equipped ICT centre, the electronic and physical libraries, the sports centre and auditorium, the minister said provision of the relevant technical facilities like simulator, qualified technical lecturers, provision of equipment for the library, research centre and others.

During the inspection of the hostels, the minister instructed the rector to reduce the number of cadets in each room from four presently to two and ensure that each hostel apartment has its own toilets.

Responding, the Rector of the institute,Commodore Emmanuel Efedua, (Rtd), said he understands the concern of the minister, assuring that the management of the academy is working in line with the recommendation of the committee set up by the minister to audit the institution.

Efedua explained that the first phase of the plan by the management was the construction of the infrastructure that enables the academy to meet relevant standards.

He explained that the first phase has been completed and that the second phase is the provision of the necessary technical infrastructure, stressing that the process had already commenced.

He also disclosed that the academy would start stocking the library this week after the commissioning. He also said that the institution had engaged the services of about 16 lecturers.

He pointed out that a contract for the renovation of the hostels for the cadets had already commenced before the arrival of the minister for the commissioning of facilities at the Academy.