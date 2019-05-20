Amaechi can’t determine Ndigbo political future — Youths

By Anayo Okoli

THE Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, yesterday, took a swipe at the Transportation Minister, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, over a statement credited to him that Ndigbo should forget 2023 presidential ambition, saying Amaechi does not hold the key to the political future of Ndigbo.

The group warned Amaechi not to arrogate to himself the power to select who becomes President.

According to OYC, Amaechi based his position on the reasoning that because the South-East did not support All Progressives Congress, APC, during the last general election, they should, therefore, forget the 2023 presidency.

Reacting to Amaechi’s position, OYC in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said: “Amaechi had come out to dance naked in the public place.

“It was an insult of the highest order for Amaech to arrogate to himself the powers he does not have.

“This is one of the most awkward and disappointing statements we have heard in recent times. However, it is partly good so that we see those who do not mean well for this country; those who do not cherish a united Nigeria built on equity.

“It is most unfortunate that Amaechi, from the South-South zone, which had the total support of the South-East when Goodluck Jonathan was in power, should come out to disparage our people.

“Amaechi’s position is nothing else but a dance of shame in the public place. This is a man who had before the election declared that for equity sake, the South-East will produce the President in 2023.

“Amaechi has now sacrificed equity; he is now the chief promoter of nepotism and injustice.”

“One thing that must be made clear to him is that he does not hold the key to the political future of Ndigbo. He also cannot dictate to us or railroad us into making any particular political choice. Our own destiny is in our hands and that of God.

“However, we want to make it clear to him that his presidential ambition is also dead on arrival. Having shown Nigerians that he is a scale-out, one whose words cannot be trusted, there is no headway for him. This 360 degrees turn is nothing but one borne out of his inordinate ambition to become APC presidential candidate in 2023”, the group said.