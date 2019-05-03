Almakura threatenes monachs over killings in Nasarawa

By David Odama

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has warned the traditional rulers in the state to ensure that the peaceful disposition of the state is maintained or be made to answer for any unfortunate situations that may be noticed within their domain.

The governor who spoke at the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 17th Emir of lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Friday said the recent unfortunate spike in ethnic conflict in the state will be investigated and any traditional ruler found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with our extant laws.”

HIS words: “The recent unfortunate spike

in ethnic conflict in some areas of the state will be investigated and any traditional ruler found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with our extant laws.”

Governor Al-Makura drew the attention of traditional rulers in the state to the imperative of peace in their domains stated that government has given firm directives to security agencies to investigate the recently isolated skirmishes in Panda development area and part of Iggah community in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area in order to bring to book whoever is culpable.”

The governor continued that the government can continue to fold its hands and watch tribal bandits unleash mayhem in communities and its people. expressing confidence however that in spite of these isolated and unfortunate developments, the state has remained largely peaceful.

According to Al-makura, the emergence of Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (Rtd) as the new Emir of Lafia came to the people of Lafia and, indeed, the state as a welcome development, considering his acknowledged virtues of justice, equity and modesty.

Accordingly, the governor believed that Bage's Ascension on the throne of the Emir of Lafia "will bring to bear in the running of the affairs of the emirate and the state council of chiefs as its chairman.

the emirate and the state council of chiefs as its chairman.

The retired supreme court justice ascended the throne of the Emir of Lafia following the demise of the immediate past emir, Isa Mustapha Agwai, about four months ago in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness.

It would be recalled that Bage contested for the stool of the Lafia Emirate Council with Musa Isa Mustapha of Ari ruling house and the retired supreme court justice, who is from Dala Dunama ruling house, polling four votes to emerge winner on March 26, 2019.

In his appreciation, the new Emir of Lafia tasked parents in his domain to be steadfast in their role of moulding their children in such a manner that the society will have good leaders in future.

