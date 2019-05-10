Alleged N18b fraud: ”I did not receive bribe from any contractor”, witness tells court

Abuja – A prosecution witness, Aliyu Zubairu, on Friday told an FCT High Court that he did not receive bribe from any contractor before making his reports to enable payment during his tenure as deputy General Manager of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).



Zubairu, a former Deputy General Manager and Head of cooperate Affairs of the NSITF, said that part of his responsibility was to inspect contracts before payments were made to the contractor.

He said this while testifying in the alleged N18 billion fraud case filed against former Managing Director of NSITF, Umar Abubakar and his co-defendants.

NAN reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Nov. 23, 2017 arraigned Abubakar, Henry Sambo, Adebayo Aderibigbe, Chief Richard Uche and Aderemi Adegboyega on an 18-count charge bordering on conspiracy, abuse of office and illegal diversion of public funds.

Zubairu, during cross-examination by, Joe Kalu, counsel to Aderibigbe told the court that all reports on projects he inspected were based on facts observed by him.

He also said he did not address the press on contract for projects awarded by NSITF which payment had been made.

He also agreed with Kalu that NSITF contractors were entitled to make profits because they are business men.

While being cross-examined by Adewale, counsel for Uche, Zubairu informed the court that he knows all the stakeholders and composition of the NSITF.

He named the National Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA ) and Federal Government, as stakeholders.

Zubairu told the court that he was not a member of the board of directors but he attends meetings to give reports at times.

During cross-examination by Kolawole counsel to Adegboyega, when asked if the 18,900 U.S. dollars payment made to Adegboyega was a refund for travel expenses, he said he can not recall.

After hearing the testimony, Justice Silvanus Orji adjourned the case until June 11 and June 12 for continuation of hearing.(NAN)