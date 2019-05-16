Alleged Illegal Accounts: Opposition is dangerously desperate- Fanwo

The Spokesman to the Governor of Kogi State, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo has described as a “dangerously desperate opposition”, attempts by some “unscrupulous individuals” to tarnish the image of top government officials in the State.

Fanwo stated this in Lokoja on Wednesday while fielding questions from journalists over the reports on some illegal accounts allegedly traced to the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr Abubakar Ohere.

According to him, “it is quite unfortunate to take politics to the level of character assassination”, saying the group that made the false claims is “faceless and full of falsehood”.

“We have it on good authority, efforts by opposition leaders in the state to discredit and malign the character of key Government officials in order to save their faces as their earlier lies had collapsed like packs of cards.

“Engr Abubakar Ohere is a dedicated public servant and a fantastically transparent servant of the Kogi people who wouldn’t soil his hand in illegality.

“The report was another failed attempt and thoroughly discredited machination against government and its top officials.

“Kogi State Government has excellent machineries for the promotion of transparency and accountability. I challenge the discredited whistleblower to come clean by unfolding its identity and prove its rampant falsehood against the Hon Special Adviser”.

Fanwo said Engr Ohere has become the nemesis of the opposition, whose only strategy is to launch and sustain campaigns of calumny against officials of Government.

“They claimed we stole flyover funds but the people of Kogi State came out to tell them the roads we did with the funds. They lied again that we relocated a project from Kabba / Bunu to Okene. We proved them wrong.

“Their lies have not affected the popularity of the Governor as all the three Senatorial Districts have endorsed him. Now they have moved to attack the Commander of Kogi Central Politics. They have failed again. They will keep failing because GYB is running a Government of development and unity”.

