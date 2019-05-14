Alleged forgery: Court revokes ex-banker’s bail

By Henry Ojelu

lagos—A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has revoked the bail granted to a former banker. Chester Ukandu who is standing trial for alleged forgery and impersonation.

Justice Olusola Williams revoked the bail he earlier granted Ukandu because he breached the conditions of bail and acting in a manner capable of jeopardising the course of justice in the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had arraigned Ukandu, a former Managing Director of MainStreet Bank Registrar Limited alongside one Mr. Achi George before the court on March 19, 2018 for allegedly forging Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C.) documents.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge and were subsequently granted bail.

However, EFCC by a motion on notice dated January 15, 2019 complained to the court that Ukandu had breached some of the bail conditions by acting in a manner capable of jeopardizing the course of justice.

EFCC prosecutor, Mr. A.B.C Ozioko while praying the court to revoke Ukandu’s bail told the court that the defendant continued to write numerous petitions against the prosecution star witness in the matter, seeking to intimidate, harass and embarrass him.