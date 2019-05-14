Alleged drug trafficking: Zainab reunites with family in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—Zainab Aliyu, the Nigerian detained in Saudi Arabia for alleged drug trafficking, arrived Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano aboard a Saudi Airline plane about two weeks after regaining her freedom.

She arrived Kano with another Nigerian accused of the same crime, Ibrahim Abubakar, who was also released on the intervention of the Federal Government.

Zainab’s father, Habibu Aliyu, while addressing the media thanked God Almighty as he appreciated the Federal Government and Nigerians for their support towards the release of his daughter.

“I am together with Zainab as I speak with you and we are heading home immediately,” he stated.

Aliyu, a 22-year-old student of Maitama Sule University in Kano, had travelled to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj alongside her mother and sister.

She was arrested by Saudi police authorities over allegations that the bag bearing her name tag contained tramadol.

Her arrest had led to the discovery of an alleged drug cartel at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport that reportedly transferred her excess luggage weight to bag that contained tramadol.

She was released to the Nigerian mission in Saudi Arabia after the Federal Government made efforts to investigate and establish her innocence.

It was reported that the 7-man syndicate specialise in planting banned drugs in travellers’ luggage to export the substances to Saudi Arabia and other foreign countries.