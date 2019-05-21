Alleged 2bn scam: Court admits exhibits against ex-HoS, Oronsaye

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, admitted a set of exhibits of 152 pages, marked Pw4 (a) into evidence against Stepehen Oronsaye, former Head of Service of the Federation.

Oronsaye is standing trial alongside with Osarenkhoe Afe, managing director, Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, and both are alleged to be complicit in several contract awards during his tenure as HoS.

The exhibits taken in as evidence are the account opening documents and statement of accounts etc., of certain customers obtained by the EFCC from Zenith bank plc between 2011 and 2019, titled: Certificate of Identification.

Mr. Remigius Ugwu, a Compliance Officer with Zenith bank and prosecution witness number four, was able to identify the exhibits as shown to him by the Commission’s counsel, Mr. Oluwaleke Atolagbe.

The witness, who was led in evidence by Atolagbe, testified about certain credit financial transactions from the office of the Hos to two public servants and two companies.

These public servants were identified as Kate Chinwe Obiekwe and Abdulkarim Ibrahim, and the companies were named as Uptract Communications and innovative Solutions and Project Ltd.

Ugwu explained that in June 15, 2010, there were four transactions including N35million paid from the office of the HoS and N10 million paid to Uptract Communications on June 15, 2010.

The witness further testified that various transactions took place involving certain net payments made from the office of the HoS to Kate Obiekwe’s account.

He said that on July 13, 2010, a sum of N2. 6 million called, “collective inflow’’ was made from the office of the HoS.

A transfer of N14.5 million was made by Innovative Solutions to Fredrick Hamilton on June 17.

Various net inflows from the office of the HoS running into several millions were made into these accounts under investigations by the EFCC.

Other transactions recorded were DTAs, biometric inflows and some net inflows from Establishment and pension.

Still being led in evidence, the witness said that looking at the accounts of Obiekwe and Abdulkarim, the general nature was basically that of cash withdrawals.

He said these withdrawals were made through ATM and cheque payments.

During cross examination by the defence counsel, Mr. Okeanya-Ineh, SAN, the witness admitted that in all his appraisals of the accounts, he did not find Oronsaye’s name written anywhere.

He also admitted that some of the transactions indicated what the payments were meant for.

He also admitted that there was nothing illegal about cash withdrawals and ATM withdrawals, in answer to the questions from Counsel to the second and third defendant, Mr. Oluwale Aladedoye.

He equally admitted that he was not aware that Oronsaye’s case commenced in 2015 and that Innovative Solutions was awarded contract by the HoS.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the trial until Wednesday for continuation. (NAN)