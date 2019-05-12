All set for unveiling of Bariga Waterfront jetty, Ilaje road

In furtherance of the intermodal transportation system of Lagos State Government, all is now set for the commissioning of an ultra-modern ferry terminal and new access road in Ilaje-Bariga area of the State on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Named Bariga Waterfront Jetty, the ferry terminal is an initiative of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration to further scale up the integrated transportation system of the State Government aimed at ensuring seamless connectivity within the State.

The state-of-the-art jetty is situated at the tail end of the upgraded Ilaje Road which provides access to the terminal from Akoka Road, abuts the lagoon front facing the Third Mainland Bridge.

It sits on a reclaimed land area of over 2000 square meter with facilities such as generous parking area that can conveniently accommodate 150 cars and ample space for park and ride buses for those that will want to park their cars to get to their various destinations through the terminal by ferry.

Vanguard

In addition to a well lit surrounding, other complementary facilities at the terminal include ticketing office, slip way and boat berthing, private boat charter, passengers seating area, restaurant, mini mart, shops, toilets, seat-out area for relaxation, beautification features, as well as security watch towers, among others.

From the terminal, ferry services would be provided to connect other existing terminals such as Ipakodo and Badore in Ikorodu axis, Badore in Ajah axis, Five Cowrie Creek Terminal in Falomo, Marina, Ebute Ero, Apapa, among others.

On the other hand, the newly upgraded 1.1km Ilaje Road is fitted with carriageway and width of 8meters, as well as a dedicated bicycle lane, street lights and covered side drains which serves as walk way.