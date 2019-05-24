Alex Unusual Partners  English Manner Nigeria to Host Children’s etiquette training 

Media personality and former Big Brother Nigeria finalist, Alex Asogwa, popularly known as Alex Unusual, is partnering The English Manner Nigeria to host a Children’s Etiquette Training event in Lekki, Lagos state.

A statement made available to Vanguard said the event is designed as a one day event in honour of Children’s Day.

It said the etiquette training will hold in two batches on the 25th and 27th of May respectively for children between the ages of five and 13-years.

The statement reads:”

The English Manner Nigeria, operating under the franchise of The English Manner UK, and the umbrella of The Etiquette Connection, is an international training company offering tutoring in interpersonal, social and business skills, international business diplomacy, cross cultural integration and protocol, household management and cultural tours in Europe, UK, and Asia for a diverse and discerning clientele of high net worth international clients.

“Children who attend the event will learn about leadership, deportment, problem solving skills, dining etiquette, public speaking and more. Also, Alex in a statement revealed that in the course of her etiquette class with the English Manner Nigeria some time back, she saw a good number of children the organization had trained and it dawned on her that so many kids needed the class.

“I know it’ll be nice to contribute positively to the proper upbringing of these kids and give them an opportunity to learn what I learnt especially at their young age. Children are adorable angels and the purest of hearts. They deserve all the attention they can get as they grow because they are quick to grasp, they have the sharpest brains and are open to learning.

“Living in a world where first Impression, character and charisma almost defines a person, I’m very passionate about instilling the right values in children because it pays and will definitely be of great use to this country and the world at large, now and in the future” she further added.