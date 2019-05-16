Alaafin lauds Ajimobi’s achievements

Oyo(Oyo State) – The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has lauded Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State for the achievements recorded by his administration in the last eight years.

The monarch spoke on Thursday at the inauguration of some projects in Oyo.

The governor inaugurated Justice Adejumo Kester Mediation Centre and Akesan-Owode-Iseyin road (now Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III Highway).

Adeyemi commended Ajimobi for his uncommon leadership in the state, saying this had led to the transformation of the state.

“Your Excellency, you will be leaving in few days from now. We thank you very much for your immense contribution to the growth and development of the state.

“There is no doubt that you will be missed. You have done so much to be remembered for. Our prayer is that the state continues to have quality leaders like you,” he said.

He said that the governor spent eight years devoid of brigandage, adding that the state witnessed unprecedented peace and security as well as infrastructural development.

Adeyemi also commended the governor for recognising the contributions of some individuals by naming important roads and institutions after them.

He said that the act had distinguished Ajimobi from his predecessors, advocating the recognition of individual contributions during their lifetimes.

“When you look at the age of Olubadan, you will appreciate this gesture. He does not have to die before being honored.

“We appreciate the governor for this honour. It is not common for people to be honored this way.

“Not all students remember Awolowo, Bode Thomas and Adegoke Adelabu.

“This is a call to the people that we should do good always and have leaders that will immortalise good people. I pray that we have people like you that will continue this trend,” he said.

Ajimobi, in his response, appreciated God and the people for giving him the opportunity to serve the state for eight years.

The governor said that his administration had in the last eight years delivered on his electioneering promises.

He urged the people make proper use of the mediation centre which he said was aimed at improving communal harmony and peace.

Mr Seun Abimbola, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, said the establishment of the zonal mediation centers in Ogbomoso, Saki, Oyo and Igboora would improve communal harmony.

Abimbola said that the newly inaugurated zonal mediation centres would complement the efforts of their mother centre in Ibadan.

“This centre has in the last eight years of this administration quadrupled its annual volume of cases handled from its modest numbers of just over 200 cases in all of its first six years from inception.

“It has since been achieving an annual average of 500 to 800 annually from 2012 till date with a consistent achievement of an outstanding resolution success rate of 80 per cent of all matters filed,” he said.

Mr John Kester, who represented the Kester family, appreciated the governor for honouring their late father.

NAN reports that another zonal mediation center at Ogbomoso named after Justice Atilade Ojo and Soun Oyewunmi Ajagungbade road were inaugurated by the deputy governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo.