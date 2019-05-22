Akwa Ibom releases funds for projects’ completion

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Akparawa Ephraim Inyangeyen, yesterday, announced that the state government had released enough funds to ensure projects completion across the state.

He disclosed this while inspecting progress of work at Eket remodelling project within the Liverpool area at Atabong Junction. He also supervised demolition exercise of some structures that were on the right of way and whose compensations had been fully paid.

According to the Works Commissioner, Governor Udom Emmanuel had given directives that all jobs should be completed, adding it was expedient to work and put extraordinary efforts towards the completion of phase 1 of Eket remodeling project.

“We are going to get Eket project completed. Eket people need the project, the state governor needs the project, so we are doing everything to ensure that the Eket remodelling phase 1 is completed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner’s team visited the 14km Odoro-Ikpe-Ìkpe Ikot Nkon-Obotme-Arochukwu road in Ini Local Government Area of the state, to also access the level of work done on the bridge.

He expressed disappointment for not being able to drive through the bridge. However, Managing Director of Peculiar Construction Firm, which is handling the job, promised that the bridge would be ready for use soonest.