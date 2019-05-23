Akpabio working with CCB’s official to tamper with my assets files— Ekpenyong

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—The war of words between senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-West (Ikot Ekpene senatorial district), Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, and Senator Godswill Akpabio has shown no sign of ebbing.

Ekpenyong, a former deputy governor, yesterday, alleged that the former governor was working with an official of Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, to tamper with his asset declaration forms.

But Akpabio described the allegations as baseless, reckless, spurious, and unbecoming of a man of his status and urged security agencies and CCB to dig into it and arrest him for questioning.

Ekpenyong alleged: “Akpabio is working with an official of CCB, a senior director in-charge of intelligence and investigation to tamper with my asset declaration forms.

“I have it on good authority that Akpabio, having failed the election with no hope for him at the tribunal, has gone as far as working with a CCB director from Kebbi State to search the file I submitted when I was the deputy governor between 1999 and 2005 and the one I submitted before the election in 2015.”

.Your allegations baseless, spurious—Akpabio

But Akpabio, who spoke through his media aide, Anietie Ekong, said: “For a man who is parading a stolen mandate as senator-elect and whose declaration by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is being challenged at the tribunal, we find it curious that he is making wild allegations against the CCB.

‘’Few weeks back, he had similarly made flimsy accusations denigrating the judiciary that members of the National Assembly election petition tribunal have been bribed. He has now submitted that he lied.

‘’We want to state categorically that Akpabio has nothing whatsoever to do with the Code of Conduct forms of Ekpenyong. It is obvious he is running when no man is pursuing him.”