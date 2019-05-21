Akpabio was not suspended, expelled, A-Ibom PDP insists

By Harris Emmanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO—Akwa Ibom State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has insisted that Senator Godswill Akpabio was never suspended or expelled from the party.

They party said the clarification became necessary due to a news item arising from the judgment of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Okon Abang, wherein the trial judge held that Senator Akpabio led evidence to show that he was expelled from PDP and, therefore, was justified in law in “moving’ to All Progressives Congress, APC.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Uyo, state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ini Ememobong, said: “We state that nothing can be farther from the truth than the transparent lie of expulsion shamelessly spewed by Chief Akpabio. We make bold to state that at no time was Akpabio suspended or expelled from the party.

“Akpabio had announced to the world on August 8, 2018 that he was defecting from PDP to APC in pursuit of national interest and to stem the tide of defections at the National Assembly.

“In fact, at different campaigns, he mocked PDP as being empty since his uncommon defection. At no time did he mention the issue of expulsion, which has now become his creation as a lame defence to keep his seat.”

The party accused Akpabio of conspiring with Ntiedo Usoro, the then Chapter Chairman of Essien Udim to “illegally” write a letter of expulsion to him and back dated same.

It explained that the said Ntiedo having completed his assignment, later defected and joined Senator Akpabio inAPC, describing their move as an indication of the total exit of honour from a man whom many erroneously held in high esteem.

The party stated that there was no way that Senator Akpabio could have been expelled by the party, without the concurrence of the State Executive Committee of the party.

“There is no record to show the existence of such a punitive move undertaken against the senator by his ward or chapter executive council.”