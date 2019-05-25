Air Force inflicts heavy casualties on ISWAP terrorists in Borno

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Nigerian Air Force, Saturday morning,said it inflicted hearvy casualties on terrorists of Islamic State of West Africa,ISWAP extraction in Borno State, yesterday, Friday.

The Air Force said the several of the terrorists were killed just as their structures and logistics were destroyed during the air raid at Tumbun Hamma,in the northern part of the state.

The service,in a statement by its spokesman,Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,said the attack was preceded by series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which confirmed heavy presence of terrorists in several structures, along with their logistics items, spread across the small settlement.

The statement read in full:”The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, has inflicted heavy casualties on Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) elements in devastating air strikes conducted at Tumbun Hamma on the fringes of Lake Chad yesterday, 24 May 2019.

“The attack was conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists, who had fled the series of air strikes conducted by Nigerian, Nigerien and Chadian Air Forces, around the Malkanori-Tumbun Rego general axis of northern Borno State, had converged in Tumbun Hamma.

” Accordingly, the ATF scrambled an Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, recording a successful direct hit in the centre of the target area leading to the neutralization of several terrorists as well as the destruction of their structures and logistics.

” The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast. “