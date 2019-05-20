Ahaghauye ruling house joins race for Olowo stool

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—The Ahaghauye ruling house said it would resist been shut out of the race to produce a new Olowo of Owo in Ondo State.

Three ruling houses, Olateru- Olagbegi, Ajike and Ogunoye have for years been ruling.

This came as an inter-denominational service was held for the late Olowo, Oba Victor Olateru Olagbegi over the weekend.

Speaking with newsmen after the service, on behalf of the Ahaghauye ruling house, Prince Rotimi Ibidapo urged “the kingmakers to widen their horizon in picking a candidate to fill the position of Olowo.”

Ibidapo said: “I want the kingmakers and the people of Owo to choose whoever they want among the qualified princes as Olowo from all the ruling houses including Ahaghauye.

“We have more than three ruling houses. That is why I am appealing to the kingmakers to widen their horizon in picking a candidate to fill the position of Olowo.

“Nobody can foreclose my family, I am not from Olagbegi, Ogunoye or Ajike, my own lineage is Ahagunaye. Nobody or law forbids other princes from contesting.”

Asked if he was interested in the stool, Prince lbidapo said “You cannot say you are not interested in your father’s belonging.

“I am very qualified for the position by the virtue that I am from a royal family.

“My lineage is Ahaghauye. The point is that I am not interested in the position in this dispensation.”

Saraki, Mimiko, Fayemi, others grace inter-denominational service for late Olowo

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; wife of former Vice President, Mrs. Alex Ekwueme; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, his predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State were among notable Nigerians that graced the interdenominational service in honour of the late Oba Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi.

The service was put together by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, where the late monarch was a prominent member.

Saraki, who said the monarch brought pride to the nation through his simple way of handling issues, said that his death came at a time the nation, needed him most.

Akeredolu, while recalling his encounter with the late monarch, described him as a great teacher whose imprint was felt in all spheres of human endeavours.