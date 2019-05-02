Agbaike hails Okowa’s ICT initiatives in Delta

Picks e-government personality of the year award

Permanent Secretary, Delta State government, Dr. Jerry Agbaike has commended the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for consistent Information Communications Technology, ICT investment in the state saying such rare foresight has transformed both the state and its people.

Agbaike who made the statement while receiving the Beacon of ICT, BOICT, Merit Award as Government Personality of the year award 2019, said the governor has made tremendous investment in ICT which has set the state on the path of progress.

He challenged other states as well as the federal government to make huge investments in ICT to see if the economy of their states and that of the entire nation will not take a huge leap.

He said: “I am deeply honoured and profoundly grateful for this prestigious award. It wouldn’t have been possible without the strides the governor of the state has made in the state. The governor is instrumental to the mobilization of key stakeholders to embrace the new paradigm shift induced by global technological innovations.

“I am motivated by the fact that Government Institutions are increasingly under pressure by a global population of 7.4 billion people yearning for an effective, efficient and transparent technology.

“The award of E-Government Personality of the Year in the Public Sector, is in recognition of my innovative contributions to e-government policy, strategy and leadership role in Nigeria especially Delta State where I presently serve as Permanent Secretary

“In Delta State, Okowa mobilized key stakeholders and made them embrace the new paradigm shift induced by global technological innovations. These include the development of new models to resolve fundamental issues in the context of e-governance, e-parliament, government to government(G2G), government to business(G2B), government to citizens(G2C) as well as the implementation of the dynamics of artificial intelligence, broadband technology, Nano technology, Blockchain, machine learning, fifth generation cellular network(5g), Internet of things(IoT), etc; which collectively drive the knowledge economy and dividends that accrue to the Information Society(IS).

I therefore strongly recommend deliberate government investment in ICT in order to harness its inherent benefits. I also recommend the federal and state governments to take advantage of the contributions and benefits of ICT service providers and stakeholders such as Chris Uwaje, Engr Gbenga Adebayo, Professor Charles Uwadia, among others to prepare the country for the fourth industrial revolution.