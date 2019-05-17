AFRIMA unveils bump programmes for 2019 edition

By Benjamin Njoku

The African Union Commission, AUC, during the week officially unveiled the 2019 All Africa Music Awards, tagged; 6th AFRIMA, calendar of events at the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a statement by the Acting Director, Social Affairs Department, African Union Commission, Mr. Machacha Shepande, the first activity on the continental awards event calendar is submission of entries which open globally on www.afrima.org to African music professionals either living on the continent or in the diaspora from Wednesday, May 15 and closes on Friday, August 2, 2019.

The submission of songs and videos which must be produced or released under the year in review i.e. August 1, 2018 to August 2, 2019. African music artistes, managers, producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, Disc Jockeys, Choreographers/dancers, publicists and entertainment/music journalist are eligible to submit their works or submit on behalf of their clients in any of the 36 AFRIMA award categories.

Other activities on the event calendar are; the 13-man jury adjudication process and nominees selection from August 6 to August 12. A ‘World media announcement of 6th AFRIMA Nominees’ List’ will take place on August 13, to publicly unveil African artistes and/or works that have been nominated in

the regional and continental categories leading to winners of the AFRIMA 23.9 carat gold plated trophy.

On August 19, ‘AFRIMA Public Voting’ process will open to academy of voters, African music fans and followers around the globe which closes 24 hours before the main awards ceremony, and would be monitored and audited by a reputable International Auditing Firm.

According to the statement, the wards ceremony, a four-day fiesta of music, glamour, Afrocentricism and entertainment, holds from November 6 to November 9 in the official awards host city. It will be preceded by Welcome Soiree, AFRIMA Music Village, the Host City Tour, the Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive Nominees Party.

Other build up activities leading up to the main awards ceremony include conferences, stakeholders meetings, festivals, speaking engagements, University Campus Concert and courtesy visits to heads of governments and leaders of institutions in corporate and government sectors across the five regions of Africa to achieve an all-round engagement with all relevant AFRIMA stakeholders.