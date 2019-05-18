To ensure strategies for driving disruptive innovation in communications, Africa Communications Week, ACW, and IE University would host a masterclass. The event which is scheduled for May 23, in Lagos, is part of a series of communication events taking place in Nigeria and across Africa.

The forum would have a public relations expert Ayeni Adekunle, Founder of BlackHouse Media as its lead Speaker.

A statement by the organisers said: “ Africa Communications Week is the premier gathering for communications professionals and thought leaders looking to impact the current narratives on Africa.

“ACW is open to all communications professionals with an expertise/interest in Africa, from African countries and across the globe. “There are too many communication professionals working in isolation, trying to challenge the current narratives about Africa. Africa Communications Week seeks to build bridges between forward-thinking communicators,” says ACW co-founder Annie Mutamba.

“Powered by a virtual international team of multi-talented communications professionals who share a vision for transformative change in Africa through strategic communications, Africa Communications Week aims to convene communications leaders from various backgrounds across the world, to critically assess the role of communications in Africa’s socio-economic development.

“Narratives surrounding Africa have an impact on the socio-economic development of the continent, Africa focused communicators must, therefore, be strategic about shaping a narrative that is so vital to the transformation of the continent.

“Speaking on the theme for this year, ACW co-founder Eniola Harrison said during #AfricaCommsWeek 2019, we are exploring the link between innovation and communication and the unique opportunity that Africa-focused communications professionals have to disrupt the communications sector.”

Each year around Africa Day, Africa Communications Week hosts a series of events and conferences with communications professionals and organizations in Africa and across the world to encourage Africa focused communications professionals connect, engage and reflect on the role of communications in Africa’s development.

Also, IE is a global higher education institution that shapes leaders with a global vision, an entrepreneurial mindset and a humanistic approach to drive innovation and change in organizations.

