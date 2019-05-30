AFN Crisis: AIG Mohammed heads Gusau probe committee

By Ben Efe

Athletics Federation of Nigeria has set up a three-man committee headed by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Sanni Usman Mohammed to unravel the mystery behind the $150,000 IAAF grants that has been rocking the federation.

The panel is to question the out-gone AFN president Ibrahim Gusau, who Sports Ministry accused as the chief culprit in the misappropriation. However, it is not clear if the Zamfara-born politician will honour an invitation to appear before the panel as sources close to him disclosed that he might fight his ouster from the AFN.

According to an AFN official, the panel will sit as soon as modalities have been worked out on how and where the members will meet for deliberation. Other members who will join the Assistant Inspector General of Police include Gabriel Okon and Brown Ebewele.

During a meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, members of the AFN during a meeting passed a resolution to remove Gusau while the issue of the IAAF missing dollars and other funds summarily spent by the dismissed president are being investigated.