Administrator wants South East governors to appoint experts as sports commissioners

Enugu – The South East Boxing Association representative, Osundu Ogbu, has called on the South East governors, to appoint experts as commissioners of sports, to help grow the game in the zone.

Ogbu made the call in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu, saying “It is time to get it right in sports in the South East zone.’’

Ogbu, who is also the Chairman Enugu State Boxing Association, noted that the South East used to have great boxers but all of a sudden “things fell apart”.

“At the moment, we do not have great boxers from the zone and we cannot fold our hands and watch boxing deteriorating.

“We are trying to bring back the past glory of the zone in boxing and it is not surprising to me because politics has taken over everything.

“The present South East governors are all interested in sports development but always got it wrong when selecting representatives,’’ he said.

Ogbu said that the association had the initiative to make boxing grow but that some people who do not have knowledge of boxing, always kill the dream.

“We need a good link that will represent us well before the governors and I think of commissioners, who can stand out for sports in the country.

“Sport is not like other areas where you can substitute because not everybody knows about it. You do not appoint anybody who does not know anything about sports as a commissioner for sports.

“We have a lot of proposals at the Federal, South East and in Enugu State but just waiting for the new dispensation to make it public and start dishing it out,” Ogbu said.

He noted that the national was planning for boxing league in the country, where all the states would participate.

Ogbu also said that such would help grow boxing in the country, as every state would have a boxing club to compete in the league.

Also, on the exposure of athletes, he said that a lot had been done in exposing coaches, boxing officiating ministers and the boxers.

He regretted that plans to bring boxing coaching course to Enugu State in 2018 was scuffled, adding that it was not given maximum attention.

He said that he sponsored South East boxers to national competitions and that he would do more in Enugu if given the opportunity.

Ogbu, however, prayed that the new dispensation put the right pegs in the right holes, by bringing in commissioners who know their onion in sports. (NAN)