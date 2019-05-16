Adesokan berates Fayose on Ikogosi, lauds Fayemi over resuscitation

The Chairman Cost and Capital Consulting Ltd, Hon. Adedeji Israel Adesokan (JARU) has lauded the Governor Kayode Fayemi for resuscitating the moribund Ikogosi Resort Center.

Fayemi on Tuesday flagged off the N3.3 billion urban water sector reform project jointly sponsored by the World Bank and the state government.

The former aide to the Governor on Internal Security, however, charged the people of the state, particularly the host community, Ikogosi-Ekiti to always protect public utilities in their domain from vandals, reminding them that the governor during his first term in office started the project.

He berated the last administration of Mr Ayodele Fayose over the alleged abandonment of the Ikogosi Resort Centre under his watch, describing it as a total destruction of Ekiti’s heritage.

The governor’s aide said it was wrong for the immediate past government to have abandoned the warm spring site and run Gossy water being produced from the spring off the market under the guise that the project was midwived by the preceding government.

“I want to express my anger with what the immediate past administration did on the resort centre I am really upset. You all witnessed the spate of development here in 2014, you knew the patronage this facility was enjoying.

“What our governor came to commission here today was the resuscitation of what the past administration had destroyed. I see it more as a destruction of Ekiti’s heritage, unfortunately, the past government had become so careless to allow this major tourist attraction and revenue earners for Ekiti to destroy.

Vanguard