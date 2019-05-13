Actualisation of Biafra may be mere wishes – Groups

By Peter Okutu

May 30th Biafra anniversary celebration sacrosanct

Abakaliki – A coalition of pro Biafran groups, Monday, stressed that there was going back on the proposed Biafra anniversary celebration of May 30th in the Country.

The groups which include the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), Eastern Peoples Congress (EPC), Igbo Youth Cultural and Restoration Initiative (IYCRI), Bilie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI), Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN), Biafran National Liberation Council (BNLC), Biafran Revolutionary Organisation (BRO), Biafran Liberation Crusade (BLC), Joint Revolutionary Council of Biafra (JRCB), Biafra Revolutionary Force (BRF), Customary Government of Biafra (CGB), Biafran Central Council (BCC), Biafran United Liberation Council (BULCO) and Biafra Intervention Project (BIP) insisted on a more eloquent and interactive commemoration anniversary where the members and people of Biafra will interface and reflect soberly on the real issues concerning Biafra emancipation.

In a statement signed by Comrade Uchenna Madu for (MASSOB), Comrade Okechukwu Orji for (EPC), Comrade Rita Anigbogu for (MOBIN), Engr Innocent Amadi for (BHRI), Comrade Vincent for (Customary Government of IPOB), the group further enjoined Biafrans “to get ready for the celebration of this great anniversary which we will hold to remind ourselves to continue the self determination movement for Biafra actualization and restoration.”

According to the statement: “Coalition Of Pro Biafra Groups which agreed to speak with one voice in one accord with unity of purposes met and insisted on our earlier resolutions that the annual May 30th celebration of the Biafran people will hold this year in a unique formula.

“As every revolutionary struggle for emancipation have its own methodologies, the coalition of pro Biafra groups will continue to introduce new and positive dimensions that will eloquently and convincingly harps on the need of the hours. Until the diverse ethnic nationalities that makes up the Biafra nation comes together, liaise together, interface together and agreed on the strategic ways forward, Biafra actualisation may be a mere wishes. “Coalition of pro Biafra groups is not against any pro Biafra group that prefers to go solo or operate alone. We know and understands that no singular pro

Biafra group can actualise or restore Biafra alone because our people are republican in nature. Everything concerning the future, security and affairs of our people must be discussed by our people.

“Pro Biafran groups have unanimously agreed and resolved to jointly observe, commemorate and celebrate the 52 years anniversary of Biafra declaration by our foremost leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on 30th May, 1967.

“MASSOB and and other pro Biafra groups will observe the May 30th Biafra day in a unique form that will attract the presence of notable indigenous leaders of ethnic nationalities in Biafra land.

“As we planned to honour and celebrate the heroic exploits of our gallant Biafra soldiers and other individuals that contributed immensely towards the progress of Biafra, we shall also honour other individuals, friendly nations and organizations that assisted immensely for the survival of the people of Biafra.

“On 30th May, the members of all pro Biafra groups and entire people of Biafra will converge in a stadium for the Biafra anniversary convention, some reputable and erudite scholars will deliver speeches on Biafra and her quest for freedom.

“The May 30th anniversary convention will also attract notable Biafra leaders from Ikot Ekpene, Ijaw, Igbo, Calabar and Bakassi people. There shall be a special prayers and supplication for the fallen Biafra heroes during the Nigeria –Biafra war and our comrades that were killed by Nigeria security agents including the people of Biafra that died in the hands of Islamic Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen.

“The people of Biafra all over the world are enjoined to observe this years anniversary with prayers and supplications in their respective homes. This year’s anniversary will be celebrated by the people of Biafra not as a pro Biafra group. It is a mark of respect and honour to our father land, it is also a reminder to the visions and commandments of our great ancestors and Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu)that we are not Nigerians but Biafrans.

“The coalition condemned the gruesome murder of a front line vocal pro Biafra activist, Prophet Anthony Nwoko. As the security and Intelligence Directorate of the Coalition is rounding up their investigations on the gruesome murder of Prophet Anthony Nwoko, the coalition will not hesitate in dealing with the culprits. ”

