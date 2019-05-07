Accept responsibility for worsening security challenges, Atiku counsels Buhari, APC

…blasts “faceless” NGO’s position on insecurity

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to accept responsibility for the spate of killings going on in some parts of the country.

The PDP chieftain in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe on Tuesday accused officials of the APC- led administration of doctoring a report in the name of a non-governmental organization, Centre for Diplomacy and Democracy, which apparently acknowledged the effort the Presidency is putting in place to check the menace of killings and kidnappings across the land while accusing the opposition of complicity in the sundry criminalities going on in the land.

The statement read: “The contrived report by a fictitious non-governmental organization in the United States is the deepest low that Muhammadu Buhari administration has gone in causing further division and promoting instability in Nigeria.

“Anyone versed enough in the protocol of international NGOs will discern without much ado that the particular report by a faceless, insipid organization known as ‘Centre for Diplomacy and Democracy’ was contrived with express mobilization from officials of the Buhari administration in a shameless and disingenuous attempt to find a jejune explanation for the rising rate of insecurity in Nigeria.

“Our investigations have revealed that there is no such report as being touted and no such body called ‘Centre for Diplomacy and Democracy’. Americans will never write ‘Centre’. They will write ‘Center’ in conformity to the American English usage.”

Atiku said it was distasteful “that the Buhari administration, rather than have a self-introspection and admit to the world that its policies and actions are responsible for the divisions in the country, with manifestation of all manner of crimes such as banditry, kidnapping and wanton killings across the land, chooses to employ the service of a faceless NGO to blame the opposition for its own ineptitude” noting however that the Commander-in-Chief must reminded “that the buck stops on his table and his infantile style of looking for whom to blame for his failures will not obliterate his abysmal record of performance in the past four years.

“The Buhari administration and the ruling APC are renowned for propaganda stunt and double-speak. Sadly, it does not matter to them the disturbing number of criminalities happening on daily basis in Nigeria. In their warped thinking, the performance rate of security chiefs during times like this is determined on how much weight the Inspector General of Police has lost. The question to ask is: how would the APC have reproved a President who makes such careless remarks on national security at a time when insecurity in the country has assumed epidemic proportions?

“President Buhari and the APC have shown without equivocation that the job at hand is overwhelming for them. And because they lack the basic clue of how to tame the bogey that they have created, they now scamper around like school kids who have caused an upset in a highly sensitive science laboratory.

“Nigerians don’t pray for a president who passes the buck. All they want is a president who can hold the bull at the horn and get the job done. After all, President Buhari took an oath to defend lives and property of the citizens, which is the primary responsibility of every government.”