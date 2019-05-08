Abuja bizman condemns rumour, says FIRS boss not on the run

By Chris Onuoha

The President, Face of Democracy Organisation, King Fajag, has condemned reports saying that the Director General of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. Babatunde Fowler, is running from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, King Fajag, said that Fowler isn’t on the run for any reason whatsoever.

Instead, Dr. Fowler has continued to promote the interest of our nation in his commendable efforts of the revenue organising process in Nigeria. He noted that the invitation of EFCC by the FIRS CHAIRMAN to investigate some directors in the agency was in line with President Buhari’s war against corruption.

The stressed that the revenue agency under Dr. Babatunde Fowler has recorded countless success stories, major improvements in the revenue sector and other eventually on the growth and development of the nation.

Fajag stated that several events, initiatives, shows, projects etc emanating from the entertainment industry across Nigeria was sponsored and supported by the Federal Inland Revenue Service so as to encourage youths, create opportunities and promote developments in Nigeria.