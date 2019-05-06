Abuja all white pool party records massive turnout

By Chris Onuoha

The glamorous Abuja All White Pool Party has recorded an impressive success with a massive turnout of Abuja celebrities and residents to the venue of the event which was filled with fun and Entertainment.

The white party is coming on the heels of the Miss Ambassador For Peace pageant audition holding on the 1st Of June in Lagos, Owerri, Abuja and Kaduna with 100 free forms supported by CIVA Nigeria Limited.

The All white Pool party event which attracted the high and mighty in Abuja Entertainment industry also had the influential presence of Top models, Abuja millionaires and a host of other relevant personalities across different sectors of life. The pool party unlike others had no crowd influence of Lagos celebrities or artists but collective passion and ambiance of Abuja people in a 9 hours jamboree.

Amongst big Abuja Based entertainment practitioners that put up appearance are comedian MC Tagwaye, Nollywood Producer Uzee Usman, Black Solo, FredBright, Sir Tammy etc. The excited at the at the social event was epic with the surprise appearance of Lagos based artist Iyanya who interfaced with his friends and fans.

According to Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe, the organiser of the just concluded Abuja All White Pool Party, he expressed amazing remarks at the success of the event. He described the pool party as a success and maintained that the next event will be greater and bigger than this.

The organiser who doubles as the CEO of Peace Ambassador Agency and organiser of Miss Ambassador for Peace Pageant, told newsmen shortly after the event that the next edition will be held in September this year at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel Poolside.

Amb. Kingsley thanked Abuja Residents and partners like Johnbosco Onunkwu Foundation, Cross Over Restaurant, Razor Sharp collection, TPSA entertainment, Cut and Chill, Option A Media, Rise of African Fashion designers and lifestyle and others for making the Abuja Pool Party a huge success. However, the age-long event has always recorded tremendous success stories in the past till date.