Abubakar imposes curfew on Bauchi communities as 3 die in fresh violence

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – Following civil unrest in some Bauchi communities that have claimed 3 lives, the Governor of Bauchi state, Muhammed Abubakar has imposed curfew on Gudum Fulani, Gudum Hausawa, Gudum Sayawa and Bigi communities in Bauchi local government of Bauchi state.

Vanguard reports that some youths in Gudum area of Bauchi local government had misunderstanding among themselves, which subsequently escalated into clashes between youths from Gudum Sayawa and Gudum Hausawa communities.

The situation further escalated in 2 other communities after the Friday Prayers, where reprisal and counter reprisal attacks have led to the death of 3 persons.

In a statement released to newsmen on Friday in Bauchi by the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Umar, the Governor said the curfew was necessary to calm tensions in the affected areas.

“In order to prevent further escalation of the situation, Government has decided to impose a dusk to dawn curfew with immediate effect from 6:00pm to 6:00am until further notice in; Gudum Fulani, Gudum Hausawa, Gudum Sayawa and, Bigi.

“The people of the affected communities are therefore advised to strictly observe the restriction. Any person or group of people found to be violating this order will be decisively dealt with,” the Statement read.

Normalcy has since returned to the affected areas following police intervention. However, the Police is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.