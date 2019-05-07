Abubakar Bala: I left Kwara United for personal reasons

Abubakar Bala, an assistant coach with the Flying Eagles, on Tuesday in Minna said he resigned as Kwara United Football Club’s Head Coach due to personal reasons.

“I resigned based on personal reasons I cannot disclose for now,” Bala, an indigene of Chachanga Local Government Area of Niger, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He, however, disclosed that the Ilorin-based club’s management was yet to acknowledge his resignation.

“I have tendered my resignation letter, but I have not heard from them.”

Kwara United FC is currently placed 10th in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group A with 20 points from 17 matches.

Bala revealed that his immediate plan was to rejoin the Flying Eagles, the national under-20 male team, which would soon be at the FIFA Under-20 World cup in Poland.

The World Cup will hold from May 23 to June 15, with Nigeria playing their first Group D match against Qatar on May 24 in Tychy.(NAN)

