A-Ibom Gov Tribunal: Counsel warned against undue delay

Uyo —LAWYERS to parties in the ongoing Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have been warned not to employ undue technicalities that may delay the time of the tribunal in resolving petitions.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice A. Yakubu, gave the warning, yesterday, to counsel in his address presented at the inaugural sitting of the tribunal.

He said the tribunal had a time frame to deliver judgments in all the petitions brought before it and, therefore, would not entertain unnecessary delay from the counsel.

“I, therefore, deem it necessary to remind ourselves of the peculiarity of election petition that time is of essence and so also that election petitions are not only sui generis in nature but are also very sensitive.

“Since we do not have luxury of time, I urge counsel on both sides to cooperate with the tribunal and do the needful within the statutory provision of Electoral Act.

“I urge counsel to desist from the practice of employing undue technicalities or any act capable of causing unnecessary delay in the dispensation of the petition filed.”

Justice Yakubu reminded the counsel that it was the cardinal responsibility on both tribunal and the Bar to ensure that at the end of hearing of petitions, justice was not only seen to have been done, but also was met.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko, assured the tribunal of the state government’s cooperation and safety to ensure peaceful proceedings.