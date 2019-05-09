9th Assembly: Nwajiuba will maintain harmonious relationship with Presidency — Nwoha

Abuja – Amaechi Nwoha, former Speaker Imo Assembly, on Monday said that a House of Representatives’ leadership under Emeka Nwajiuba would not only maintain harmonious relationship with the Presidency but ensure speedy passage of Executive bills.

Nwoha in Abuja said that the acrimonious relations of the 8th Assembly with the Presidency was inimical to the country’s administrative progress.

He explained that a synergy between the Presidency and the legislature was imperative for economic and political development.

The former Speaker, who described Nwajiuba as an “apostle of good governance and believer in Buhari’s vision”, said he was a member of defunct Congress for Progressive Change.

Nwoha urged the lawmakers to elect Nwajiuba Speaker for rapid and hitch-free legislation.

According to him, Nwajiuba I know is not corrupt, neither is he selfish but a man of integrity who believes in getting things done rightly.

The former Imo Speaker said that Nwajiuba’s aspiration was coming at a time the desire for power balancing among the geopolitical zones was a national discourse given the fact that he was qualified to assume the office of Speaker.

“Although he ran the election on the platform of the Accord Party, it was simply to skip political plots of Rochas Okorocha aimed at stopping him.

“Nwajiuba remains in body and soul, a chieftain of the APC because he has always believed in the vision of President Buhari right from Congress for Progressive Change (CPC),” he said.

NAN reports that Emeka Nwajiuba got a court order to replace Chike Okafor as member for Ehime Mbano/Obowo/Ihitte Uboma Federal Constituency. (NAN)